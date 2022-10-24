Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett unseats incumbent Cambridge mayor

Two-term city councillor Jan Liggett has unseated incumbent Kathryn McGarry to become the next mayor of Cambridge.

CTV Election Team declared Liggett the winner at 10:31 p.m.

With 22 out of 47 polls reporting, Liggett had 10,924 votes, or 46.6 per cent while McGarry had 9,908, or 42.2 per cent.

In the end, Liggett finished with 12,567 votes, compared to McGarry’s 11,441.

In the past four years on council, Liggett and McGarry often found themselves on opposite sides of contentious issues.

McGarry voted in favour of a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site at 150 Main Street. Liggett opposed.

Liggett opposed the massive warehouse development near the village of Blair. McGarry voted in favour.

Liggett was first elected to Cambridge city council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

In her professional life, Liggett is a co-owner of Garden Gate Ltd. and Benabec Architectural Precast. She is also a founding member of the Ornamental Concrete Producers Association and served as its co-president for one term.

COUNCIL

Four new councillors were elected in Cambridge, including Adam Cooper who upset Shannon Adshade in Ward 4.

Here is the new Cambridge council:

Ward 1 – Donna Reid (incumbent)

Ward 2 – Mike Devine (incumbent)

Ward 3 – Corey Kimpson (new)

Ward 4 – Ross Earnshaw (new)

Ward 5 – Sheri Roberts (new)

Ward 6 – Adam Cooper (new)

Ward 7 – Scott Hamilton (incumbent)

Ward 8 – Nicholas Ermeta (incumbent)

Mayor – Jan Liggett (new)