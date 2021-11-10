Two-thirds of Canadians want pandemic aid lowered or to end: Nanos

Two-thirds of Canadians say the federal government’s pandemic-related benefits should either be lowered or completely end, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

Results of the poll commissioned by CTV News show that 36 per cent of respondents feel government aid to help Canadians weather the pandemic storm should be lowered, while 31 per cent think it should expire.

Only seven per cent believe it should increase, 21 per cent say it should continue at current levels, and five per cent report being unsure.

Geographically, respondents in Ontario and B.C. were more in favour of aid increasing or continuing at current levels, while Quebec and Atlantic Canada report being more in favour of aid lowering, or ending completely.

On Oct. 21, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that existing income and business COVID-19 benefits would expire and be replaced with a new set of “targeted” support programs.

“We’re moving from the very broad-based support that was appropriate at the height of our lockdown to more targeted measures that will provide help where it is needed while prudently managing government finances,” she said during a press conference that day.

The changes come with a price tag of $7.4 billion.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,026 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between October 31 and November 3, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and-cell lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.