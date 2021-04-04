Two-thirds of staff isolating after three COVID-19 cases at London Ont., school

London Ont., elementary school is closing temporarily after three cases of COVID-19 has been reported. Two-thirds of staff and half of students are in isolation.

Three positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School, on Herkimer street in London Ont., on Saturday.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) said the school is temporarily closing due to teacher assistant shortages caused by the pandemic.

The school will be closed for four days and is set to reopen after the Spring Break, LDCSB said.

Students will continue their learning remotely during this temporary closure.

This will be the fourth school that LDCSB temporarily closed.

Central Public School in Woodstock became the third school in the community to be closed to in-person learning in March.

Earlier this month two schools within the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) were also temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases.

The board closed St. Patrick’s Elementary School on March 20 following eight confirmed cases.

St. Michael's Elementary was closed on March 11 after several cases and a variant were reported.

The board has no active cases listed for St. Michael's.