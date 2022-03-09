Two Timmins area singers release songs

While Shania Twain may be the most famous singer to come from Timmins, two up and comers are getting some recognition and enjoying success.

Lisa Froment is fresh off a January release of her new song ‘Move Me,‘ and is excited about the prospects of several more songs to come.

"I’ve had two singles out so far. I’ve been releasing them on all the online platforms and it’s actually been doing well in Europe, so I’m being played on the radio and a bit more down south in Canada," said Froment.

These are busy times for Froment who is a mother, cancer survivor, and business owner.

She admits that music has always been a part of her life and after what she’s endured, it’s time to set the stage.

"I just said 'you know what? I have to follow this. I have to follow my gut.' I have to be an example for my children as well," Froment said.

“If you have a dream, go for it. You can’t just say ‘well, it will never happen.’ You know, you just have to take a chance because if you don’t, it will never happen.”

Preston Pablo is also a believer in taking chances. He too is a singer and songwriter from the northern Ontario city.

He said college will have to wait since a record label signed him before classes started.

"I had got discovered by a producer in Montreal through social media, and that producer was best friends with an Artists and Repertoire for Universal Music Canada. And an A and R, basically their job is to find talent and bring it to the label," said Pablo.

His song 'Don’t Break my Soul,' came out in January and Pablo said he never thought he’d be a performer.

"I just made music out of my bedroom because it was something I loved doing. Now I’ve been kind of thrown into the big leagues, so I’m just figuring it out day by day," he said.

Pablo said there’s a plan to release more singles which he hopes will lead to an album.