Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter

Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.

The Timmins Police Service responded to an incident on Maple Street North where three young males persons had forced their way into the residence and proceeded to assault a victim.

"The victim sustained injuries to the face and head during the altercation," police said, in a news release Friday.

"Based on investigation, the Timmins Police Service was able to identify, locate, and arrest two of the three suspects yesterday, at separate locations."

As a result of investigation, the two 15-year-old are charged with breaking and entering, assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

One of the teens is also charged with failing to comply with a sentence.

“Persons… cannot be named in keeping with statutory requirements,” said police.

Both accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

"The Timmins Police Service is seeking to obtain an Arrest Warrant for the 3rd person involved in this incident,” said communications coordinatorMarc Depatie.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.