Two Timmins teens face multiple charges following incidents

Two Timmins area teens have been arrested and are facing multiple charges including assault and uttering threats following separate unrelated incidents on Thursday afternoon.

Officers are investigating an incident involving a 14-year-old suspect that occurred at a residence on Birch Street South on Aug. 17.

“The Timmins Police Service (TPS) responded to an occurrence where a female young person threatened to cause physical harm to another person,” said police in a news release.

Police said they were able to identify and locate the suspect at another location later in the day.

“A weapon was located on the suspect’s person as she was taken into custody,” said police.

In an email to CTV News Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie confirmed the young woman was found with a pocket knife and arrested without incident.

She is charged with uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a sentence.

The suspect “cannot be named in keeping with statutory requirements,” said police.

TEEN GIRL ASSAULTS ADULT

The same day, officers also investigated an unrelated attack at a home a couple blocks away on Balsam Street South.

“The Timmins Police Service responded to an occurrence where a female young person initiated an assault against a 37-year-old female occupant of the residence,” said police.

“The victim sustained facial injuries during the altercation.”

An investigation revealed that the suspect in the assault made threats against the victim on Wednesday.

“The responding Timmins police officers arrested the female suspect at the scene and took her into custody,” said police.

As a result, a 16-year-old, who also cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault, uttering threats and failing to comply with a sentence.

Police officials said they could not comment if any of the suspects or victims were related.

Both accused were held in police custody pending bail hearings that are scheduled Friday.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

These arrests come less than a month since two local teens were charged with attempted murder for an assault on another teenager. There is no indication any of the cases are connected in any way.