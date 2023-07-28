Two Timmins youths charged with attempted murder in assault of teen

Timmins police say two youths are charged with attempted murder in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old shortly after midnight Thursday.

A local resident called police after finding the victim in need of immediate medical attention in front of a north-end residence after the assault happened, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

"The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries," police said.

"Based on the ensuing investigation into the incident, both accused were identified, located and arrested by the Timmins Police Service."

“There was a weapon used but we’re still determining what type of a weapon was used and we’re in the midst of locating that very thing," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for Timmins Police Service.

Depatie said the victim managed to escape his attackers.

“It was reported to the police during the early morning hours after midnight on the 27th of July where the person had located the victim outside of their residence."

Later Thursday, police charged two other males from Timmins under the age of 18 with attempted murder. Due to their ages, they can't be named.

“In consultation with the Crown attorney we’ve laid the charges of 'attempt to commit murder' against both these accused persons," said Depatie.

"The level of severity of injury, the violence used dictate that this merits this type of formal charge being laid," he said.

The two accused, who are known to each other, are being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

"Their relationship to the victim is being determined through investigation," Depatie told CTV News in an email.

Police said it's been about seven years since a teen has been accused of such a violent crime in Timmins.

According to Statistics Canada, new data released on Thursday revealed violent crime in Canada is experiencing an upward trend.

In the last five years, 214 Canadian boys between the ages of 12 and 17 have been accused of homicide.

And, Statistics Canada reported, even though violent crime is down in Timmins since 2021, it has more incidents compared to Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

Police said the victim in this week's laneway attack is in Timmins and District Hospital with severe injuries. They said the motive of the assault is also under investigation.