Two tornadoes touched down in Ottawa, survey team says

Investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Ottawa this week, with the second crossing into the path of the first.

The group, based at Western University in London, said they’re still analyzing the data.

On Thursday, the tornadoes swept through the Barrhaven suburb and damaged more than 100 homes.

The Northern Tornadoes Project did a drone survey which showed a path of destruction approximately five kilometres long and with a maximum width of 200 metres. A second path, which crossed the first, was about one kilometer by 150 metres. They added that their conclusion matches videos taken from the area.

Investigators estimate that the maximum wind speed was 155 km/h, so the tonadoes been classified as an EF 1.

A third tornado, this one in Quebec, was confirmed by observers at the Montréal–Mirabel International Airport.

The Northern Tornadoes Project said they have not yet investigated damage from that twister so its EF category is pending.

The survey teams will continue to investigate in both Ottawa and Quebec this weekend.