Marc Abesdris and Evan Mintz say they are just two average guys who want to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“People suffering from homelessness deserve the dignity and respect and right to self determination like the rest of society,”Abesdris tells CTV news Toronto.

So he and his friend Mintz came up with an idea to help the homeless.

With fewer people on the streets during COVID-19, people aren’t donating that spare change like they usually would. So the pair decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to fill the gap.

“We came up with the practical idea to collect people’s loose change that they aren’t using and really it was just small amounts of money that when combined we could put to greater use,” Abesdris said.

Since then, the campaign has taken off.

More than $5,000 has been raised so far. The money is then used to buy gift cards from Tim Hortons and Shoppers Drug Mart that they give to the homeless.

Today, the pair delivered some of the cards at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“This is how I was raised...my mother and father taught me to be community minded and we acknowledge that we come from a place of privilege and it is important at to me and many others to give back to our community,” Mintz said.

They’ve handed out more than 70 gift cards so far. The goal is to raise $12,000 for the campaign.