Two tow trucks found 'fully engulfed in flames' east of Toronto being investigated as arson

Two tow trucks found on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning are believed to have been set ablaze in an act of arson, investigators say.

In a release issued Monday, Durham police said it was investigating two suspicious tow truck fires.

The first incident took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Middle Road North and Northglen Boulevard in Clarington, Ont., police said. Responding officers arrived to find a white Hino tow truck “fully engulfed in flames.”

Fire crews extinguished the blaze.

The second incident, investigators said, took place just moments later, at 4:35 a.m., and about 17 km east, near Harmony and Taunton roads in Oshawa, Ont. The vehicle in this incident was also a white Hino truck, and was also found fully engulfed in flames, Durham police said.

There were no reported injuries at either scene.

At this time, police said they don’t know if the incidents are related but that both are being investigated as arson.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or homeowners in the area with video surveillance that would assist in identifying the suspects, to contact them.

