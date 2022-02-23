Two tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 11 near Huntsville

Southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road and Greer Road have reopened, the OPP said Wednesday afternoon.

Original story:

Southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road and Greer Road remain closed Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving two tractor-trailers.

Ontario Provincial Police said bad weather is hampering the investigation. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Geer Road, Port Sydney.

"The collision involved two tractor-trailers and a cube van," police said in a news release.

"The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available."

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to the incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.

This story will be updated when more information comes available.