Two travellers slapped with hefty fines for presenting fake COVID-19 test results at Toronto airport: Transport Canada

Two people who recently touched down at Toronto Pearson International Airport are facing thousands of dollars worth of fines for allegedly presenting fake COVID-19 pre-departure test results.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Transport Canada said the first passenger was fined $2,500 for presenting an “altered COVID-19 test” and then knowingly boarding a flight from the Dominican Republic to Toronto on Feb. 8.

The second passenger, who flew from the United States to Toronto on April 3, was fined $6,500 for the same reason. However, the federal agency alleges that the passenger also made a false declaration to the airline about their health status.

Under the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, air travellers must present a negative test result within 72 hours of boarding any flight headed to Canada.

“The Government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians that this is not the time to travel,” the agency said. “Transport Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported to the department and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted.”

This isn’t the first time Transport Canada has issued such fines to air passengers for alleged noncompliance.

Earlier this year, two passengers travelling to Canada from Mexico were fined $10,000 and $7,000 a piece for presenting fake tests making a false declaration about their health status.