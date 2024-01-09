iHeartRadio

Two trucks collide on Highway 401 in Thames Centre


A transport truck and a pickup truck travelling east on the 401 at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre collided on Jan. 9, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)

Middlesex OPP and paramedic services attended the scene of a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a transport truck and a pickup truck travelling east on the 401 at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre collided.

Minor injuries were reported.

Police said motorists can expect slowdowns in the area as they conduct their investigation.

