Two trucks collide on Highway 401 in Thames Centre
Multi-Media Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Fiona Robertson
Middlesex OPP and paramedic services attended the scene of a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a transport truck and a pickup truck travelling east on the 401 at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre collided.
Minor injuries were reported.
Police said motorists can expect slowdowns in the area as they conduct their investigation.
-
Updated code of conduct for Canadian social workers reflects truth and reconciliationThe association overseeing social workers in Canada has overhauled its code of ethics for the first time in 20 years.
-
Jakob Pelletier back from injury, at practice with WranglersJakob Pelletier injured his shoulder in the pre-season and his road to recovery has been a long one. The Flames assigned him to the Wranglers on Monday.
-
-
'The nature of litigation': Settlement discussions continue in class-action lawsuit against the Calgary StampedeSettlement discussions continued nearly a month since they started in the class-action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades.
-
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin programThe City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
-
Agencies urge precaution, goodwill as frigid temperatures close in on LethbridgeThe first blast of winter temperatures will arrive in Lethbridge Tuesday evening. Temperatures will drop from about 5 C to -20 in less than 24 hours.
-
'We're right on the line': Calls grow for government to extend loan deadline for small businessesCalls are growing louder for the federal government to extend the loan repayment deadline for small businesses that took out federal loans during the pandemic to tide them over.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday nightUpwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Parking at meters and municipal lots in Windsor may become more expensive if proposed budget is approvedA recommendation in Windsor’s proposed 2024 budget to extend parking enforcement hours by three hours is being called “short-sighted” by the chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA.