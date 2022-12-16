Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales

Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.

There's only 73 southern resident killer whales left in the world, researchers estimate, and the animal is considered critically endangered.

"This is something I don’t’ take any personnel credit for," said Port Townsend Mayor David Faber on Friday.

"This was something that was brought to me by a group of committed activists and I was happy to carry the message," he said.

The proclamation declared that southern residents have a right to life, free and safe passage, adequate natural food and freedom from conditions causing physical or mental harm, including habitat degradation from noise and pollution.

The mayor admits the proclamation is "toothless" but says it has a great purpose in helping protect remaining southern resident killer whales.

"There’s nothing a small town like ours can substantively do," said Faber.

"What we can do is push the message and try to encourage action by the people who can," he said.

Conservationists support the gesture.

"I think just even a recognition from government at any level that these animals and these habitats do have inherent rights is a really great stepping stone from which we can leap forward, hopefully into some more legal protections into the future," said Sydney Dixon, a marine specialist with Pacific Wild.

On Dec. 12, Gig Harbor, WA, signed a similar document.

"I was honored to support the proclamation recognizing the rights and value of the southern resident," wrote Tracie Markley, mayor of Gig Harbor, in a statement Friday.

"By recognizing the southern resident orca population, we hope the great work that is being done to protect this amazing species is spotlighted."