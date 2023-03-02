Two 'upcycled' homes gifted to First Nation on Vancouver Island

Two homes that were slated for demolition to make way for a new development in Esquimalt have been gifted to a Vancouver Island First Nation.

The Songhees Nation decided that the two single-family homes at 815 and 825 Selkirk Ave. would be gifted to two families via a lottery or used for transitional housing.

Once both homes have been moved, a five storey, 46-unit condo building will be built in their place.

"The Songhees Nation is looking forward to providing two of our member families with new homes, thanks to this donation from TLA Developments," said Chief Ron Sam of the Songhees First Nation.

"With a housing crisis across the region directly impacting our community, this opportunity to move upcycled homes onto [the] Songhees reserve is a welcome one," he said.

In a news release, TLA said "staff sought to upcycle as much of the site as possible."

"As a part of our commitment to sustainable building practices, we hosted a 'Take Your Plant Event' during the summer, inviting our neighbouring residents to partake in the opportunity to harvest and rehome the plants and shrubbery from our site," said Mark Hingley, project manager with TLA Developments.

It was that kind of thinking that led to the idea of upcycling the houses and donating the structures to the Songhees First Nation.

"We are honored to partner with the Songhees Nation and contribute to the wellbeing of their community," said Troy Grant, managing partner of TLA Developments.

"We are pleased to see these homes repurposed and provide families with safe, secure, and long-term housing. It is just the right thing to do," he said.

One of the homes has already been moved into place on the reserve with the developer and the Frist Nation hoping to have the other in place later this month.

"We look forward to more chances to work with developers like TLA, keeping viable homes out of the landfill and providing families with safe, secure, and long-term housing," said Sam.