Two urns stolen during theft from Chatham vehicle

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after two urns were reported stolen from a vehicle.

It took place sometime overnight between March 3 and March 4.

Police say unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle on James Court in Chatham and removed several items, including the two small urns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.