Two UWindsor programs make Top 20 in Maclean's rankings

Two programs at the University of Windsor are ranked in the Top 20 in the Maclean's magazine 2022 university rankings.

The computer science program was ranked 20th best in the country and the nursing program was ranked 19th best.

The Maclean’s seventh annual program rankings evaluates five popular programs in the sciences and social sciences based on their reputations for quality and research strength.

The categories are business, computer science, education, engineering and nursing.

Faculty and senior administrators at universities across Canada shared their views on the programs in an online survey.