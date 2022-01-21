'Two vaccines is not enough anymore': Boosters continue to rollout across the Maritimes

COVID-19 booster doses continue to go into arms across the Maritimes.

"It is urgent that people who are18 and older with two doses get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible, especially those who are more at risk of hospitalization including those over the age of 50,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick.

Russell said Friday that booster rates are increasing in the province. To date, more than 270,000 New Brunswickers have received their booster dose.

"As of yesterday, 36.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their booster shot. A week ago, that figure was 26.5 per cent,” said Russell.

Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to book a booster shot in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island.

"The booster rollout is actually going quite well. Our mass clinics are set up now and we have increased our clinics across the province,” said Marion Dowling, chief nursing and professional practice officer with Health PEI.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, nearly 44,000 people on Prince Edward Island has received their booster.

"I think the impact of the Omicron variant has really highlighted for us how important it is for people to get that booster dose and to be vaccinated. It's the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family. It is the best thing you can to help protect our health system,” said Dowling.

As of Jan. 19, 40.6 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose and 9.8 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

"Two vaccines is not enough anymore with this Omicron. Three, way better than two and that's the comparison not whether it's perfect protection,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist and scientist in Halifax.

With Omicron sweeping across the Maritimes, Dr. Barrett said everyone should be getting a booster.

"There may be a little bit of difference in how it protects at the end of the day compared with one that was made specifically for Omicron but we do know that it still protects a great deal against infection and hospitalization. So even if there's that less effective part to it, it's still incredibly important and way better than two,” said Barrett.

For those who are unvaccinated, Barrett said it’s never too late to get the vaccines.

"Don't feel bad about it. There's lots of reasons and lots of times when people just wanted a little more time to pass do they could see what happened. Time has passed. Now is a good time to consider getting vaccinated."