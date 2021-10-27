Two vehicle collision closes section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge

A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson said "several individuals" were transported to hospital.

Police said Kossuth Road was reopened between Cober and Speedsville Roads around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The road is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/XQjs3Tw8Wu

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.