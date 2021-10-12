Two-vehicle collision downs traffic light, sends one to hospital

A traffic control signal was struck down during a two-vehicle collision after a driver allegedly failed to stop at a red light Tuesday morning.

Windsor police responded to the area of Giles Boulevard and Howard Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for the crash report.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles. One driver was taken to the hospital following the collision with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A traffic control signal was damaged during the incident falling into the front yard of a nearby home.

Police say one of the drivers is facing a charge of failing to stop at a red light.