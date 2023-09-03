iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves one person dead


OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 10 in Caledon. (X/OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision in Caledon Sunday evening that left one person dead.

It happened on Highway 10 near Olde Base Line Road just before 7 p.m.

Police say one person was pronounced dead, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 10 was closed between King Street and The Grange Sideroad for the investigation.

