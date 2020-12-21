One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 3 between Brooks Road and Windecker Road in Cayuga.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 3 after a westbound pickup truck reportedly collided with an eastbound tractor trailer.

The passenger of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police say the tractor trailer was carrying a petroleum based substance that leaked onto the roadway as a result of the crash and the Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

Highway 3 is expected to remain closed in Cayuga between Haldimand Highway 56 and Monture Street while emergency and cleanup crews are on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

