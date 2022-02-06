iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle collision in Clearview sends one to hospital

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on County Road 124, near Devil's Glen Provincial Park. Clearview Fire crews tell CTV News two vehicles collided head-on.

A female was transported to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are continuing to investigate the incident.

