Two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore sends 2 to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision Monday morning involving a passenger vehicle and tractor trailer in Lakeshore .

Around 8:52 a.m., members of the Lakeshore detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with Lakeshore fire crews and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision on Naylor Side Road between County Road 46 and South Middle Road.

Police say officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but say the driver and passenger from the vehicle have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Police say Naylor Side Road is closed between County Road 46 and South Middle Road while debris from the collision is cleaned up.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.