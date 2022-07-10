Two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County sends two children to hospital

Norfolk OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two young children to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the collision just before 2 p.m. at St. John’s Road East and Cockshutt Road.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages, but have said two children were taken to an area hospital by ambulance to be treated for unknown injuries.

“We need to really slow down, pay attention to our surroundings, and just make sure we’re getting to where we’re going, but more importantly getting home safely to our families,” OPP West Region acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

Sanchuk reminded drivers to check twice before proceeding through intersections and to stay safe on the roads.

He said police will provide updates as information becomes available.

Crash at St Johns Road East and Cockshutt Road sends 2 children to hospital with injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate. Please check twice, it will save a life and prevent a collision. Please #PayAttention and #DriveSafely! @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/K1qYe9VBdU