Two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sends three people to hospital
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday night.
Toronto police say it occurred near the intersection of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:15 p.m.
As a result of the collision, police say one of the vehicles rolled over.
A woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
Two other people were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in EdmontonA new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to beginA busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
-
Still no movement in Cochrane strikePicketers walked around Cochrane Town Hall Tuesday night during the council meeting as the community's employees looked to send a message to council members – roughly 60 workers have been off the job for more than a week after contract negotiations fell apart.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup winA championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care systemPharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicideTwo youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on cameraPolice posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identifiedThe death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.