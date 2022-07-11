Two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sends three to hospital

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious, two-vehicle crash in southeast Scarborough.

The collision happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Guildwood Parkway between Galloway Road and Navarre Crescent.

Toronto paramedics said a male victim sustained burns and is in serious, but stable condition.

Another male and a female were taken to a local trauma centre as a precaution, they said.

According to Traffic Services, the driver of a black SUV travelling southbound on Galloway Drive attempted to make a left turn into Guildwood Parkway when they were struck by another motorist traveling westbound on Guildwood.

The vehicle caught fire shortly after impact, but the driver was pulled from the vehicle before it caught on fire, police said. The driver has a broken leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

Police are advising motorists to consider alternate routes and avoid the area if possible, as Guildwood Parkway is closed from Forsythia Drive to Navarre Crescent is closed as the Traffic Services unit investigates.

Investigators do not believe this incident is suspicious and expect to re-open the road shortly.

Anyone with information about this collision should contact Toronto police 416-808-2222 or 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.