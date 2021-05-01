Two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sends two people to hospital, one in critical condition
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 10:20 p.m.
One person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters.
Toronto paramedics said the man suffered a head injury and was transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A woman in her 50s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries was also sent to trauma centre, paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.
COLLISION:
Morningside Av + Kingston Rd
10:19pm
- police are responding to reports of a 2 vehicle collision
- unknown injuries
- expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices #GO802606
^lb