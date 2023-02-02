Two-vehicle collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. on Thursday

OPP are investigating after a transport truck and a compact car were involved in a collision on Highway 19 late Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from West Region OPP, Highway 19/Plank Line, north of Tillsonburg, is currently closed in both directions between Daniel Road and Prouse Road following a collision.

The collision reportedly involved a transport truck and a compact vehicle, both of which suffered significant damage.

OPP remain on scene of the collision.

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash are not clear at this time.

— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan