Two vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 in Oro-Medonte

Traffic was moving slowly on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte Saturday after a two-vehicle collision led to hours of cleanup.

According to OPP, the two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes between Lines 6 and 7 around 2 p.m.

One person was sent to hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police say that the cleanup efforts were lengthened due to a fuel leak and mandatory repairs to the guardrail.