Two-vehicle collision on Lorne Street in Sudbury

A two-vehicle collision has closed Lorne Street in the Gatchell area of Sudbury's west end between Clemow Avenue and Gutcher Avenue.

According to a tweet by Greater Sudbury Police, multiple people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Lorne Street will be closed in the area while officers are on the scene.

Police encourage motorists to find alternative routes.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.