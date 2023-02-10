Two-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital

A two-vehicle T-bone collision in east London sent four people to hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Admiral Drive at around 8 a.m.

Reports indicate a black Buick Regal was struck on the passenger side by a full-size commercial van.

The Regal was hit on the passenger-side doors and the van had extensive front-end damage.

Direction of travel for the two vehicles at the signaled intersection wasn't immediately available.

One person needed to be extricated by a London Fire Department crew.

Police say initial indications are that none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

Traffic heading south on Veteran's Memorial had to be diverted onto Admiral while the police investigation and clean-up was taking place.