Two-vehicle collision sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Sunday morning.

Dufferin OPP said the collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck happened just before 11 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 89 and County Rd in the Rosemont area.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision. In addition to the driver who was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the driver and the passenger of the second vehicle were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

After closing the roadway through most of the afternoon, it was reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.