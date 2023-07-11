iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle crash cleared at Ouellette Ave and Giles Blvd


Crash at Ouellette Avenue and Giles Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police responded to a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection Tuesday morning.

It took place at Ouellette Avenue and Giles Boulevard on Tuesday around 8:57 a.m.

The vehicles were still there for some time before being removed.

Police say the accident is listed a minor in nature, but it is unknown if there are any injuries.

12