Fatal two-vehicle crash closes Queens Line in Tilbury
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police say one person was injured and was person has died after a crash in Tilbury.
Around 6:56 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road.
One person was taken to the hospital for medical attention and since been released.
A second person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no names will be released out of respect for the families.
The area of the crash was closed in both directions for several hours as police investigated.
The Chatham-Kent police traffic unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092.
