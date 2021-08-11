Two vehicle crash closes road in Caledonia
A truck was badly damaged in a collision with a camper on Hwy 6 in Caledonia on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
Police shared a photo of a damaged pickup truck, which investigators said collided with a camper between Green Rd. and Argyle Rd.
#haldimandopp Road closure update. Highway 6 is still closed between Greens Road and Argyle Street South in Caledonia due to construction. The collision involving a pickup truck and camper has been cleared and Haldimand OPP reports there were no injuries. ^mg pic.twitter.com/vNLuRzdPxa— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 10, 2021
The crash shut down the road.
It has since been cleared, but police said the section of highway was still closed for construction.
-
'Revolutionary' outdoor theatre coming to downtown WindsorDowntown Windsor is getting an outdoor theatre experience for five weeks.
-
N.S. election race tightens as PCs and NDP gain momentum: PollWith Nova Scotians set to pick a premier in less than a week, newly released poll data shows a tightening race among the three main parties and unusually high levels of undecided voters.
-
Pilot survives crash landing on northern Ontario lakeThe pilot of a small aircraft managed to escape a crash landing on a lake east of Sault Ste. Marie with only minor injuries.
-
Canada urged to insist on immediate deportation for Michael SpavorCanadian Michael Spavor, sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage by a Chinese court, is being held as 'ransom' and Canada should insist on his immediate deportation home, says an expert on Canada-China relations.
-
More drones spotted flying illegally near B.C. wildfires, putting crews in dangerThe BC Wildfire Service says it has encountered several drones in the past few days flying illegally over wildfires and putting the lives of firefighters at risk.
-
'I'll never apologize for a win': Riders content following close-call in first win of 2021The Riders are still basking in the glow of their first win of the 2021 season, despite a close-call in the second half against the BC Lions.
-
Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to SeptemberThe case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.
-
Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalkThe Town of Innisfil is unveiling a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach on Wednesday morning.
-
Fanshawe College reaffirms their plans for back to school services this fallFanshawe College reiterates having strong health and safety protocols in place with a gradual return to in person activities this fall.