Two vehicle crash closes road in Caledonia

A truck was badly damaged in a collision with a camper on Hwy 6 in Caledonia on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police shared a photo of a damaged pickup truck, which investigators said collided with a camper between Green Rd. and Argyle Rd.

#haldimandopp Road closure update. Highway 6 is still closed between Greens Road and Argyle Street South in Caledonia due to construction. The collision involving a pickup truck and camper has been cleared and Haldimand OPP reports there were no injuries. ^mg pic.twitter.com/vNLuRzdPxa

The crash shut down the road.

It has since been cleared, but police said the section of highway was still closed for construction.