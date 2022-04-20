Two-vehicle crash in Brant County sends one to hospital

Provincial police say one person has been sent to hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash east of Brantford.

In a tweet posted at 6:02 p.m., police said the collision happened at Highway 54 and Brant County Road 22.

A video taken by police at the scene shows a vehicle flipped on its side in a ditch and an SUV with significant damage to its front end.

The roadway was closed during an investigation but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined and police continue to investigate.

2 vehicle crash at #Hwy54 and Brant County Rd 22 sends 1 person to hospital for precautionary measures. Roadway to be re-opened within the next 30 minutes. #OPP continuing to investigate. #ThankYou to @CountyofBrantFD and @BrantParamedics. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/KWj5DqckYn