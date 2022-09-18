Two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg sends one to hospital

One driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Oxford and Norfolk OPP officers were on scene of the collision at Mall Road and Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg.

Police have closed Simcoe St. between Westtown Line and 3rd Concession Road.

Police say updates will be given when available.

ROAD CLOSURE: Simcoe Street between Westtown Line and 3rd Concession Road NTR #Tillsonburg: roadway is closed following a collision. #NorfolkOPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/q9CvwILuz2