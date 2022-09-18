iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg sends one to hospital

On June 30 at approximately 1:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol duties on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake when they observed a known person walking along the sidewalk who was breaching prior release conditions. (File Photo)

One driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Oxford and Norfolk OPP officers were on scene of the collision at Mall Road and Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg.

Police have closed Simcoe St. between Westtown Line and 3rd Concession Road.

Police say updates will be given when available.

ROAD CLOSURE: Simcoe Street between Westtown Line and 3rd Concession Road NTR #Tillsonburg: roadway is closed following a collision. #NorfolkOPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/q9CvwILuz2

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 18, 2022
12