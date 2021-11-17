Two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer sends two to hospital
A driver has been charged following a collision with a tractor-trailer in Lakeshore that sent two people to the hospital.
Around 8:52 a.m. on Monday, Lakeshore OPP along with fire crews and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Naylor Side Road between County Road 46 and South Middle Road involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Police say the driver and passenger from the passenger vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the trailer was not injured.
Following an investigation, the passenger vehicle driver, a 44-year-old from Essex has been charged with:
- Fail to yield from driveway S. 139(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
Naylor Side Road was closed for several hours around the collision site while debris from the crash was cleaned up.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
'Do not hoard,' urges B.C. premier as province recovers from devastating floodsEmpty shelves in grocery stores and long lineups at gas stations could be seen all over British Columbia on Wednesday, as residents began stocking up on goods of all kinds following this week's devastating floods.
-
'It's just surreal': B.C. woman shares story of survival after vehicle hit by Hwy. 7 landslideChelsey Hughes is still processing what happened to her and eight other travellers on Highway 7 on Sunday.
-
Diversity audit underway at Sudbury LibraryThe Greater Sudbury Public Library's main branch on Mackenzie Street is performing a diversity audit.
-
Ready to hit the hill? Snow Valley to open this weekend after big snow dumpAn early week snowstorm that blasted Edmonton will allow skiers and snowboarders to get on the hill this weekend.
-
Search continues for 3 missing after deadly mudslide south of LillooetAfter finding the body of a woman from the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, search and rescue crews are still looking for three more people believed to be missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.
-
Waterloo Region’s emergency alert system accessed by 20,000 residentsWith Canada testing its emergency alert system this week, officials in Waterloo Region are reminding residents of similar community alerts designed to keep people safe at municipal and regional levels.
-
SIU investigating after Halton cop fires anti-riot weapon at man in BurlingtonOntario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Halton police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a 51-year-old man in Burlington Wednesday evening.
-
'Critical milestone': Construction on Assiniboine Park's The Leaf moves ahead after delaysAfter engineering delays and other issues, Assiniboine Park's latest building has hit a major milestone.
-
There once was a bake shop on Edmonton streets, that built a tiny Whoville out of sweetsDuchess Bake Shop has brought back its beloved holiday tradition by creating a gingerbread village that will be familiar to Dr. Seuss fans.