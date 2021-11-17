Two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer sends two to hospital

A driver has been charged following a collision with a tractor-trailer in Lakeshore that sent two people to the hospital.

Around 8:52 a.m. on Monday, Lakeshore OPP along with fire crews and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Naylor Side Road between County Road 46 and South Middle Road involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Police say the driver and passenger from the passenger vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the trailer was not injured.

Following an investigation, the passenger vehicle driver, a 44-year-old from Essex has been charged with:

Fail to yield from driveway S. 139(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Naylor Side Road was closed for several hours around the collision site while debris from the crash was cleaned up.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com