Two-vehicle crash involving Windsor police cruiser under investigation

A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that sent both the officer and an occupant of the other vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision happened in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road around 10 a.m.

The officer and an occupant of the other involved vehicle have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers responded to separate police-involved collision in the area of Huron Church and Malden Roads on Saturday.

Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation remains active.

Windsor police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have surveillance or dash-cam footage to reach out to police.