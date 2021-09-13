Two-vehicle crash involving Windsor police cruiser under investigation
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A Windsor police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that sent both the officer and an occupant of the other vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the collision happened in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road around 10 a.m.
The officer and an occupant of the other involved vehicle have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Officers responded to separate police-involved collision in the area of Huron Church and Malden Roads on Saturday.
Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation remains active.
Windsor police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have surveillance or dash-cam footage to reach out to police.
-
B.C. to lift state of emergency prompted by wildfiresB.C. will end its state of emergency, prompted by the challenging wildfires, on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.