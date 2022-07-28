Two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning
Traffic was snarled around Western University after a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning.
An SUV struck another vehicle on Western Road near Elgin Road just after 11:30 and then slammed into a light pole.
One person had to be extricated from the SUV.
The northbound lanes of Western Road had to be shut down to remove the occupant.
