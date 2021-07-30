Two vehicle crash litters Hwy. 401 with Nike shoes, products

Nike products littered Highway 401 in eastern Ontario following an early morning crash.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving two tractor-trailers at approximately 4 a.m. on Hwy. 401 near Edwardsburg Cardinal.

No one was hurt.

Police say the crash left “about a kilometer worth of Nike product across the highway.”

#GrenvilleOPP responded to a collision with 2 tractor trailers at 4 am today, #Hwy401 EB @twpec. No injuries reported. About a KM worth of Nike product across the highway resulted in a temporary closure. ^dh pic.twitter.com/wSHfX5SHUI