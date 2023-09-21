Two-vehicle crash near downtown sends one to hospital
Windsor police are investigating an overnight collision near downtown that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Wyandotte St. W collided with a southbound vehicle on Crawford Ave. The southbound driver, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.
Police have closed Wyandotte St. W between Oak and Crawford as well as Crawford between Elliot and University until further notice.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information is urged to call the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.