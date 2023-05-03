iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle crash near entrance of Windsor-Detroit tunnel


The two-vehicle collision took place at Wyandotte Street and Goyeau on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Emergency crews responded to a crash near the entrance of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle collision took place at Wyandotte Street and Goyeau.

There appeared to be no major injuries.

