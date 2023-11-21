Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17 in Sudbury leads to impaired driving charges

One driver has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a motor vehicle collision Nov. 18 on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash.

“One driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing,” police said.

A 38-year-old resident of Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving and has a court date of Dec. 13 in the Ontario Court of Justice.

The driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please make the call and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well. Please plan a way to get home safely,” police said.