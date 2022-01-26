Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 69 in Sudbury's Richard Lake area

Highway 69 in Sudbury's Richard Lake area has reopened following a crash between two commercial vehicles Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Estaire Road and resulted in minor injuries for both drivers. Neither needed medical attention, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in a phone call.

The road was closed in both directions for a brief time and was fully reopened about 10:30 a.m.