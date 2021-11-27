Two-vehicle crash outside Lansdowne sends SUV onto its side
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in front of Lansdowne Park.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Bank Street, between Wilton Crescent and Echo Drive, just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Photos submitted to CTV News Ottawa showed an SUV on its side following the collision.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa two vehicles were involved in the crash on Bank Street.
The driver of one vehicle, an individual in their 40s, was transported to hospital with what paramedics described as minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.
Police closed a section of Bank Street outside of Lansdowne for the investigation.
-
Stabbing sends woman to hospitalA woman was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
-
2 taken to hospital after being hit by carTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Calgarians remember the victim of the HolodomorA service was held Saturday at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remember and honour the victims of the Holodomor.
-
Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric riverA regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.
-
Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snowWintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night as southern Alberta braces for some windy weather.
-
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack RiverWhen her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen in her two decades on the western edge Sumas Prairie. But it was far from the first time.
-
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood responseA second wave of residents of Merritt, B.C. were allowed to return home Saturday.
-
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.