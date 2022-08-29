iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle crash reported in east Windsor

Officers were called to Seminole Street at Bernard Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to Seminole Street at Bernard Road around 2:08 p.m. on Monday.

A caller to the CTV Newsroom said one vehicle was flipped onto its side.

CTV News has reached out to police for more details.

