Two-vehicle crash reported on Manning Road near Highway 401

(Source:OPP)

Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road north of Highway 401.

Police responded to the crash on Monday morning.

Manning Road is reduced to one lane for several hours before reopening around 3 p.m.

Officers are telling the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route while crews clean up the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

