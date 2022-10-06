Two-vehicle crash results in injuries on Nova Scotia highway

A part of Highway 103 in Nova Scotia is closed following a collision.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash between the Beechville and Timberlea exits around 1 p.m. Thursday. The RCMP says the cars were travelling westbound when they collided.

There are injuries, but police wouldn’t comment on the severity.

Police say they believe weather was a factor in the crash.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.